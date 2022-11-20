Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected.

Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union Station's The Polar Express will have to wait for another year.

The popular train ride has been canceled for the 2022 season, citing a "systemwide shortage of railroad personnel" that has left the station with "not enough certified operating crews," according to the Polar Express website.

"We understand this is an important experience for families and will do everything we can to return to Chicago in 2023," the message stated.

Amtrak previously said that while it has "enjoyed operating The Polar Express trains in Chicago the last few years," the rail company is looking ahead to future holiday seasons.

"Until we have sufficient train crews to operate this private charter service in addition to our scheduled trains, we must give staffing priority to our public services, particularly during the holiday season," a statement from the company read.

Despite the not running in Chicago this year, The Polar Express will take place in other cities.

Organizers also urged people to check for other similar events happening in the area. The Fox River Trolley Museum will continue its rides this year, however the event is already sold out, according to its website. Another Polar Express event in Monticello, Illinois, reports that it has also sold out.