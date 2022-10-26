Chicago-Area Festivities That Will Ring in the 2022 Holiday Season

With holiday celebrations spreading cheer in full force, winter can be quite the time in the Chicago area.

And while the holiday season is still months away, several events have already revealed their festive plans.

Here's a look at when local events will start sprucing up the season:

ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo

ZooLights, one of Chicago’s most colorful holiday staples, will make its return to the spotlight at Lincoln Park Zoo — and tickets to catch the show are up for grabs now.

The longtime tradition will mark its 28th running Nov. 18, with a slate of attractions in store for visitors. A Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights, according to the zoo.

ZooLights will run from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 18-23, 25-30, Dec. 2-14, 16-23, 26-31 and Jan. 1. Of the dates, tickets to the show will be free Nov. 21 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Tickets are available here and cost $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. They are free Mondays.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

True to its name, it will be a winter wonderland at Gallagher Way's popular holiday attraction.

The program will stretch Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, with an expanded itinerary that will include family-friendly activities and new interactive experiences.

For the first time, Gallagher Way will offer events inside Wrigley Field, with the ice rink now located inside the iconic ballpark. Additional festive attractions include a new carousel, the return of Santa’s Workshop, market vendors, food and beverage offerings.

Admission to Gallagher Way activities, including the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, Santa’s Workshop and more, will be free. Tickets, priced at $5, will be required for access to the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland.

Winterland will operate 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Chicago Christkindlmarket

Chicago's famed market will make it's annual comeback Nov. 18 in three spots: Daley Plaza in the Loop, Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, the traditional European market features authentic German food and drinks, shopping, live entertainment and more. Admission will be free.

The Daley Plaza location will be open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. The market will close for the season Dec. 24.

The Gallagher Way location will be open: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The market will close for the season Dec. 31.

The RiverEdge Park will be open: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. The market will close for the season Dec. 24.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo will return for its 41st year Nov. 25, with more than two million immersive holiday LED lights and holiday events planned for visitors.

Tickets will be required for admission. Hours and dates will vary throughout the season, and the event will end Dec. 31.

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, the Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show. More than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.

Along the arboretum's one-mile path, guests can tune into seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows and take a snack or beverage to-go. The spectacle also will feature six new exhibitions, including a "re-imagined" finale that will take place in the arboretum's new Grand Garden.

Tickets for Illumination will go on sale Oct. 1.

The light show will be open each evening from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to the holidays, the exhibit will be closed Nov. 21, 24 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25.

Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden will lead guests through pine trees draped with strings of lights, candle-lined pathways and a variety of other holiday light formations Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.

Tickets range in price from $14 to $30.