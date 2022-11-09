Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season

Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union Station's The Polar Express will have to wait — again.

Chicago's popular train ride has been cancelled for the 2022 season, marking the third year in a row that the event hasn't taken place at the station.

According to a message on The Polar Express website, a "systemwide shortage of railroad personnel" has left the station with "not enough certified operating crews available to run our trains this season."

"We understand this is an important experience for families and will do everything we can to return to Chicago in 2023," the message stated.

Amtrak said that while it has "enjoyed operating The Polar Express trains in Chicago the last few years," the rail company is looking ahead to future holiday seasons.

"Until we have sufficient train crews to operate this private charter service in addition to our scheduled trains, we must give staffing priority to our public services, particularly during the holiday season," a statement from the company read.

The cancellation tallies as a continuation of multiple disruptions to the holiday event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the not running in Chicago, The Polar Express will take place in other cities.

Organizers also urged people to check for other similar events happening in the area. The Fox River Trolley Museum will continue its rides this year, however the event is already sold out, according to its website. Another Polar Express event in Monticello, Illinois, reports that it has also sold out.