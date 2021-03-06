Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Reopens Sunday With Marvel Comics Exhibit

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry will reopen to the public Sunday with a special new exhibit that will allow Marvel fans to learn more about the remarkable comic book company’s history.

The highlight of the museum’s reopening will be the debut of the exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes,” which will take center state at the museum through late October.

According to a press release, the exhibit celebrates Marvel’s history, and will feature more than 300 artifacts, including costumes, props and original art.

Tickets for the special exhibit are now on sale on the museum’s website.

Before reopening to the general public, the museum held member-only days from Thursday through Saturday.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday. All guests will be required to purchase timed-entry tickets, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.