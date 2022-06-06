Chicago's Minimum Wage To Increase July 1

Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses.

In July, that rate is set to increase, according to city officials.

July 1, per the city's Minimum Wage Ordinance, Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase to $15.40 for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers, and $14.50 for smaller businesses.

For tipped workers, the rates will also increase -- to $9.24 for large employers and $8.70 for smaller businesses.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Teens under the age of 18 will see a new minimum wage of $12 for non-tipped employees, and $7.20 for tipped employees.

According to state law, teenagers under the age of 18 must be paid at least Illinois' current youth minimum wage, which is $9.25.

"Employers that maintain a business facility within the City of Chicago or are required to obtain a business license to operate in the City are required to pay their employees at least the Chicago minimum wage," a press release from the city states.

"Additionally, any employee that works two hours or more in the City within a two-week period must also receive at least the Chicago minimum wage."

In addition to the city's minimum wage increase on July 1, certain industries in Chicago including healthcare, hotel, restaurant, retail or warehouse, at that time will also be required to post work schedules with at least 14 days' notice, an increase form the previous 10 days' notice.

Cook County, which has it's own Minimum Wage Ordinance, will also increase its minimum wage on July 1, from $13 to $13.35 for non-tipped workers, and from $6.60 to $7.40 for tipped workers.

The current minimum wage for the state of Illinois for non-tipped workers is $12, and $7.20 for tipped workers. Last year, the minimum wage was $11 and $6.60, respectively.

On Jan. 1, 2023, those rates will increase to $13 for non-tipped workers and $7.80 for tipped workers.