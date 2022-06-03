Cook County's Minimum Wage To Increase July 1

The minimum wage in Cook County on July 1 will increase for both non-tipped workers and tipped workers, a press release from the county states.

Currently the minimum wage in Cook County is $13 for non-tipped employees and $6.60 for tipped employees. July 1, those rates will rise to $13.35 for non-tipped workers and $7.40 for tipped workers.

Cook's Minimum Wage Ordinance does not apply to the city of Chicago, which has its own Ordinance.

In the city of Chicago beginning July 1, minimum wage for employers with 21 or more employees with be $15.40, and $14.50 or smaller employers. Minimum wage for tipped employees at large companies will be $9.24 and $8.70 for small companies.

According to Cook County's Minimum Wage Ordinance, the minimum wage each year increases according to a formula set by the Ordinance, and applies to hourly, salaried, and tipped employees, over the age of 18 working in Cook County, and those who may be working within the County to make deliveries or driving within County limits.

According to the county, these employees are covered under the Minimum Wage Ordinance:

The employee has worked for an employer in Cook County for at least 2 hours in any two-week period, and

The employer has four or more employees, and

The employer maintains a business facility in Cook County or is issued a business license by Cook County

Teenagers under the age of 18 must be paid Illinois' current minimum wage, which is $9.25. Next year on January 1, that will increase to $10.50.

The current minimum wage for the state of Illinois for non-tipped workers is $12, and $7.20 for tipped workers. Last year, the minimum wage was $11 and $6.60, respectively.

On Jan. 1, 2023, those rates will increase to $13 for non-tipped workers and $7.80 for tipped workers.