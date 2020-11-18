Chicago's Garrett Popcorn Comes to Area Grocery Store Shelves

Garrett Popcorn Shops announced Wednesday that gourmet popcorn bags have begun arriving at grocery stores and retailers across the Chicago area.

The Chicago-based company's latest move is the first time grocers have had the opportunity to sell the gourmet popcorn.

“Fans have been asking Garrett to make an item for grocery stores, and now, more people have more opportunities to enjoy Garrett Popcorn when the cravings strike," Adrienne Kardosh, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said.

Garrett also announced the introduction of four new recipes hitting the popcorn market, including S'mores, Simply Strawberry, Simply Cocoa and Simply Matcha.

Already, Binny's Beverage Depot is carrying the new flavors across in their stores; along with other grocers such as Big Apple Finer Foods and Pete's Fresh Market. According to the company, each bag costs about $6.49.

“With more people staying at home this holiday season and beyond, shoppers are looking to refresh the snack options in the kitchen cupboard," Kardosh said.

The new recipes are only available for sale from area grocers and retailers in the Chicago area, a release said. Garrett Popcorn Shops downtown will continue serving signature recipes and seasonal specials.