Chicago's Field Museum Reopens, Offers Free Admission Next Week

The Field Museum in Chicago announced its plans to reopen this week as the city enters Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations.

After being closed for two months due to the coronavirus, the Field Museum said it will reopen its doors to members on Thursday and Friday. The general public can then visit the museum on Saturday.

On Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, the museum will offer free general admission to Illinois residents, according to a release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Field Museum so they can have fun and learn about the world around us while remaining safe,” Ray DeThorne, the museum’s chief marketing officer, said. “People haven’t been able to get out and travel lately, but when you come to the museum, you can explore ancient Egypt, watch a traditional Chinese shadow puppet show, stand beneath the world’s largest dinosaur, and come face to face with the world’s best-preserved T. rex."

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the museum will maintain the same precautions as summer and fall, which include a mask requirement, social distancing and reduced capacity.

After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Chicago could move to Tier 2 coronavirus mitigations, some area museums released reopening dates this week.

In Tier 2 restrictions, museums are able to open to the public with limited capacity, social distancing and mask requirements, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium also announced plans to open next week amid Tier 2 coronavirus mitigations, officials announced Tuesday.

After Chicago moved into Tier 2 mitigations Monday, the Shedd said the facility is prepared to "safely reopen" to members Jan. 27.

For three days following the opening, members will have exclusive access to the Shedd before the aquarium opens to the general public on Jan. 30, according to a release.

Tickets will go on sale to members Thursday at noon, the Shedd said. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Saturday at noon.

"Shedd will continue the same stringent health and safety protocols put in place over the summer that allowed guests to enjoy a safe and fun experience coming eye-to-eye with aquatic life," the aquarium said.

The popular Chicago destination closed in November after the city moved to Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, with initial plans to reopen Jan. 2.

“Although we continue to be a safe place to work and visit due to limited capacity attendance, facial covering mandate and rigorous social distancing protocols, we are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said in a statement.