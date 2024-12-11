chicago news

Chicago's City Hall evacuated amid fire in mechanical room, CFD says

NBC Chicago crews inside the building confirmed the evacuation

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago's City Hall was evacuated late Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a mechanical room at the building, fire officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a small fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the mechanical room at 118 N. Clark.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Fire officials said no injuries were immediately reported but confirmed evacuations were underway as a result of their response.

NBC Chicago crews inside the building confirmed the evacuation. Area alderman also posted on social media as they exited the building.

By 12 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been put out and no structural damage was reported. Firefighters were working to eliminate smoke from the blaze.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us