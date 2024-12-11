Chicago's City Hall evacuated amid fire in mechanical room, CFD says

Chicago's City Hall was evacuated late Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a mechanical room at the building, fire officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a small fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the mechanical room at 118 N. Clark.

Fire officials said no injuries were immediately reported but confirmed evacuations were underway as a result of their response.

NBC Chicago crews inside the building confirmed the evacuation. Area alderman also posted on social media as they exited the building.

By 12 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been put out and no structural damage was reported. Firefighters were working to eliminate smoke from the blaze.

