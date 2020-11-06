Chicago holidays

Chicago's Christmas Tree Selected, But There Won't be a Public Lighting Ceremony

This year's tree will be a 45-foot Blue Spruce from the city's Morgan Park neighborhood

Chicago has selected its Christmas tree for the holiday season, but there won't be a big public lighting ceremony in Millennium Park, the city announced.

This year's tree will be a 45-foot Blue Spruce from the city's Morgan Park neighborhood, donated by 85-year-old retired Chicago Public Schools teacher Catherine Townsend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is not planning to hold an in-person lighting ceremony for the public, but will instead offer "virtual holiday programming."

The virtual programs begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. The tree will also be available for viewing in Millennium Park from Nov. 20 through Jan. 7.

The Park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but groups must be limited to 10 persons or fewer and physical distancing and face coverings are required.

Last year, the city received more than 40 submissions before selecting a 55-foot blue spruce in Elgin from Gene Nelson.

