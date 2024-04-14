Chicago's Chinatown to get its first DMV, a ‘one stop shop' facility

Just one week after the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office unveiled its first-ever “one stop shop” in suburban Plano, a Chicago neighborhood will be the next to showcase the newly-designed experience.

According to a press release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the new facility will open in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood on Monday.

In addition to being the first-ever DMV in the area, which will also serve the Pilsen, Bronzeville, Bridgeport and South Loop neighborhoods, it will be the second in the state to allow motorists and residents to receive a wide variety of services at a single counter.

Giannoulias will be on hand for the opening, along with State Rep. Theresa Mah, State Sen. Celina Villanueva and Chicago Ald. Nicole Lee.

According to the press release, the facility will offer no-appointment walk-in services. Customers will be able to get a wide variety of services at one counter, including renewing or applying for licenses and state ID’s, including REAL ID-compliant cards. They can also renew vehicle registration, apply for disability placards and can register to vote.

The facility will be located at 2250 South Canal Street, according to the release.