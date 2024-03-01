Chicagoans will be plunging into Lake Michigan's frigid waters this Sunday. Here's what to know

On Sunday morning, Chicagoans will dive into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan to support Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities for the Chicago Polar Plunge.

Participants in the event, a fundraiser to the two charity organizations, will be able to access the North Avenue Beach and register in-person beginning at 8 a.m. on March 3. The opening ceremony will start at 9:45 a.m. and the plunge will start at 10 a.m.

Here’s our guide to how to register in advance, where to park, how much you need to fundraise before participating and what to wear.

How to register before the event

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The registration tent will be open at North Avenue Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 for early registration.

There is also an active registration website that is open until 5 a.m. on the day of the event.

To participate, plungers must raise $200 prior to arriving to the beach for the event. The fundraiser has raised over $1.6 million out of its $2 million goal, as of March 1, according to event organizers.

Team captains can check in on behalf of their entire team. Large teams of over 15 members must pick their packet up on Saturday, March 2.

Parking

Free parking is available at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Metered parking will also be available along Cannon Dr.

What to wear

The event organizers recommend bringing a bag that has a change of clothes, shoes, and an extra towel for after the plunge.

There are changing tents along the beach for changing post-plunge.

There are no clothing requirements for plungers, but participants must wear shoes.

If plungers want to dress up, there will be a costume contest with prizes for the best dressed of the morning.

What will you get?

Before the plunge, participants will receive and have access to:

A Chicago Polar Plunge T-shirt

A wristband

Complimentary coffee tent courtesy of Areas and GID Industries

Complimentary water from Polar Beverage and ConAgra Brands

Official Chicago Polar Plunge swag from Lemolade

Selfie stations along the beach

Want to know more about the Polar Plunge?

Check out NBC Chicago’s coverage from previous Polar Plunges to learn more about the fundraiser and event.