2 Injured When Fire Erupts at Senior High-Rise Building in Wrigleyville

Two people were taken to area hospitals following a fire on Sunday afternoon at a senior high-rise building in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported before 4 p.m. at Mary Hartwell Catherwood Apartments, 3920 N. Clark St., a senior-high rise community operated by the Chicago Housing Authority. Officials say the fire erupted on the seventh floor of the building and was extinguished by 4:25 p.m.

Two people were hospitalized, including one who was said to be in fair-to-serious condition.

A cause remains unclear.