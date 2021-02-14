Chicago Weather

Chicago Winter Weather: More Than 100 Flights Canceled at Airports as Snow Hits Region

More than 100 flights have been canceled at Chicago's major airports as snow blankets the region, according to the Department of Aviation.

According to the CDA website, more than 60 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with 40 flights canceled at Midway as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The latest data shows that 69 flights have been canceled at O’Hare, with delays of 16 minutes reported at the airport. Delays at Midway, where 41 cancellations have been reported, were said to be under 15 minutes.

More flight cancellations are likely in the coming hours, as snow is expected to continue falling through Tuesday.

