Chicago will hit key milestone in march toward winter this month

Days are getting noticeably shorter in the city of Chicago, and we will hit a significant milestone in coming weeks.

The sunset time on Thursday in Chicago clocked in at 7:14 p.m., with just under 13 hours of sunlight bathing city residents with late-summer warmth.

While the autumnal equinox won’t arrive until Sept. 23, another milestone will arrive eight days prior to that: the last time in 2023 that the sun will set after 7 p.m.

Unfortunately for sunshine lovers, sunset won’t occur after 7 p.m. again until March 17, 2024, which also happens to be the first day of 2024 that will see more than 12 hours of daylight.

That particular milestone is coming too, with the clock slipping below 12 hours of sunlight on Sept. 26, according to astronomers.

By the end of the month, the sun will set just after 6:30 p.m., and sunrise will be occurring at approximately 6:45 a.m.

For those curious, the earliest sunset of the year will occur in early December, when the sun will dip below the horizon at approximately 4:19 p.m.

The lowest-amount of daylight will occur on Dec. 21, with less than nine hours and eight minutes of sunlight in the city of Chicago.

The good news? Days will begin to get longer, slowly but surely, after that date.