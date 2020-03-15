At Least 1 Killed, 17 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least one person has died and 17 others have been injured in weekend shootings across the city of Chicago, police said.

In the city's only fatal shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Mobile, police said.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the side and transported to Loyola Medical Center where he later died.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Sunday evening:

Sunday

In the 1700 block of West Erie at approximately 2:15 a.m., two men were shot while on the sidewalk, police said. A 31-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the back and chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was also listed in critical condition.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Normal, three people were shot while attending a large party, according to police. A 20-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back. A second victim, an 18-year-old female, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with a graze wound to the face. The third victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of North New England, a 54-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired, according to police. The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots at approximately 3:58 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Campbell, police said. The victim sustained a graze wound to the left ankle and refused treatment.

In the 4000 block of South Talman at approximately 12:38 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot by one of two offenders who entered an apartment in an apparent robbery attempt, police said. One of the offenders produced a knife while the other attempted to rob the victim. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Two offenders were in custody, police said.

A 16-year-old male victim and a 36-year-old man were both shot at approximately 3:46 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger, police said. The 16-year-old male was struck once to the back and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim was struck once in the forearm and listed in good condition at the hospital.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forrestville, a 69-year-old man was shot while inside of a vehicle, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

In the 6700 block of South Winchester at approximately 5:27 p.m., an unidentified victim was walking when an unknown male fired shots, striking the victim twice, police said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Saturday

At approximately 2:27 a.m. in the 800 block of West 119th Street, a 24-year-old man was stopped at a red light inside his vehicle when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots, according to police. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hip and refused EMS.

In the 4000 block of West LeMoyne at approximately 3:29 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk, police stated. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A 48-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the calf during a robbery at approximately 11:21 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue, police stated. According to Chicago police, two offenders exited an SUV and struggled with the victim as they tried to take his bag. The victim was then shot by one of the suspects, according to officers. The offenders re-entered the vehicle and fled with the victim's bag, which contained an unknown amount of an unknown controlled substance. The victim was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

In the 2700 block of West Crystal at approximately 11:41 p.m., a 23-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a silver SUV fired shots, police said. The victim sustained a graze wound and was treated on scene.

Friday