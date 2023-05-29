Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 8 Killed, 37 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Violence

At least eight people have been killed and at least 37 others were wounded in shootings across the Chicago Memorial Day weekend, police say.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of South Seeley, in the city's Beverly View neighborhood.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk after he had been shot in the left armpit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.

Also on Saturday, just after 2 a.m. in the Lakeview neighborhood, 34-year-old William Hair was found lying on a sidewalk after he had been shot in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Three blocks from his house, a car pulled up. Two people came out. There were two gunshots, one from each person," his brother, Matthew Hair, said. "They did not ask for money. They did not ask for anything. They shot at him for no reason."

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Two people were shot in the Heart of Chicago, in the 2300 block of West 18th Street at approximately 2:55 a.m. Saturday. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the face by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another victim, a 37-year-old woman, was also hit in the face, and was listed in critical condition.

Two additional fatal shootings occurred within less than an hour of one another Saturday morning, including one in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, police said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by another individual to a hospital before Chicago paramedics transferred him to another facility.

He was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

Just before noon Saturday in the 7900 block of South Ashland, four people were shot by a person in a passing vehicle.

A 69-year-old woman was struck while sitting in a vehicle, and she later died from her injuries.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, a 34-year-old man was hit in the left arm, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the back. All three were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L, a 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot in the back.

According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man exiting a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street was shot by a person in a while SUV at approximately 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was shot in the back, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 105th Street, a 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when two men walked up to him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the head and legs.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Monday –

At approximately 1:43 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper, three victims were standing on a sidewalk when someone inside a black sedan fired shots. A 59-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm in good condition. A 57-year-old female was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head in critical condition, and a 77-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. No one was in custody.

At 2:53 a.m., a 38-year-old male was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 13100 block of South Ingleside when shots were fired. The victim struck in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West Barry, three men were shot while standing on a sidewalk. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after he was hit in the back. Two other men, a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old, were hospitalized in good condition.

In the 4700 block of South Honore at approximately 12:55 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the 700 block of West 54 th Street at approximately 1:44 a.m. when she was shot in the head. Police say friends of the woman brought her to an area hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Police say a 26-year-old man was walking in the 2700 block of West Ogden at approximately 2:50 a.m. when a person in a black sedan shot him in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 3:54 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, a 23-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when she was shot in the buttocks. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 60-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg at around 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Normal. The victim was walking down an alley when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand at around 1:58 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan. The victim was driving his car when a white-colored sedan pulled up alongside the victim, he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

At around 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Loomis, a 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. The victim heard and felt shots, police said, and he was later found laying between two houses in a gangway. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In the 5900 block of West Superior at around 4:45 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower leg during a domestic incident. A known offender produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim, according to police.

A 2-year-old girl accidentally shot herself at around 6:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. Upon arrival, officers discovered a two-year-old who had been shot in the right hand. According to authorities, the young girl found a gun and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking herself in the forearm.

A 21-year-old man was shot at around 6:22 p.m. in the 7600 block of West Ford City, police said. A 24-year-old man who was approached by the 21-year-old man who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said. The victim returned fire, striking the offender in the thigh area. The victim, who possesses a valid Firearms Owner Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License, was not taken into custody.

A 50-year-old woman around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Western Ave. sustained a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the leg. The woman self-transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition. According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the shooting was "accidental."

At approximately 10:43 p.m., a 2-year-old male was "playing in a bedroom with a known adult male "in the 7900 block of South Hermitage when a handgun was discharged, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wound to the hand. He was last listed in fair condition. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Saturday –

In the 3000 block of West Jackson at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 16-year-old female was standing on a sidewalk when she was shot in the right side, police said. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 900 block of North Randolph, a 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a passing vehicle shot him in the chest. Police say the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was found inside of a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 49 th Street at approximately 1:18 a.m. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a man was dropped off at a local hospital at approximately 1:26 a.m. for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head. He was listed in critical condition.

In the 2400 block of South Homan at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was standing in a group when he was shot in the chest. According to police, he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 3:04 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Monroe, a 34-year-old man was arguing with another individual when he was shot in the right leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was walking in the 4300 block of West Gladys at approximately 5:32 a.m. when he was struck in the lower back by gunfire. According to police, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say a 24-year-old man transported himself to a local hospital after he was shot in the left foot in the 2800 block of West 19 th Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. His condition has since stabilized.

At a hotel in the 300 block of North Dearborn, a 23-year-old man was handling a gun when it appeared to accidentally discharge, striking him and a 25-year-old man. The older individual was hit in the stomach, and the 23-year-old was hit in the hand. Both were hospitalized in fair condition.

At approximately 3:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 45-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder during an altercation, police said. Authorities say the woman was hospitalized in fair condition.

A 14-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Ada when they suffered a graze wound to the arm from gunfire. Police say the teen declined medical treatment, and no suspects are in custody.

Friday –