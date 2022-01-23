Chicago Weather: Snow Could Make for Challenging Monday Morning Commute

Drivers could be in for a messy commute to start the work week as a winter system threatens to blanket the Chicago area with up to 3 inches of snow.

After a round of snow over the weekend, more will likely head toward the region in the early hours Monday, with precipitation expected to begin as early as 12 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The snow will continue for several hours, potentially causing problems for the morning commute. Drivers are encouraged to prepare for extra travel time and check road conditions before heading out on the roads, forecasters said.

The snowfall is set to end in the afternoon, except for in Porter County in northwest Indiana, which will likely experience lake effect snow into the evening.

After the snow, the attention shifts to the cold.

Highs will be in the low 30s Monday, but temperatures will drop later in the day.

And the bitter blast won't subside right away.

Wind chills will be as low as -5 to -20 degrees late Monday and possibly -15 to -25 degrees Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will likely be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, then move back into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday and Friday before a more moderate weekend.