Chicago Weather: Cloudy and Chilly With a Chance For Rain

The Chicago area is in store for a cloudy and seasonably chilly weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day Saturday with a chance for showers moving in during the evening hours.

Temperatures will likely be close to average for this time of year, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday, then staying in the upper 40s on Sunday.

That chance for rain stays into the morning hours on Sunday, though clouds are expected to clear by the afternoon and evening to make way for partly sunny skies, according to the latest forecast models.

The sunshine should stick around to start the work week, as sunny skies are expected throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures are expected to dip, however, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

On Tuesday, the region will likely remain sunny and chilly, but warm up by the middle of the week to temperatures in the 40s. The next chance for rain come Wednesday, though most the week should remain sunny and cool.

