The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Beach Hazards statement for Chicago area beaches Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, warning of high waves and "life threatening currents."

"Dangerous swimming conditions are expected this evening through Thursday morning," the NWS said in a tweet. "Strong onshore winds behind a cold front will build waves 3 to 6 feet along the shores of southern Lake Michigan."

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected this evening through Thursday morning. Strong onshore winds behind a cold front will build waves to 3 to 6 feet along the shores of southern Lake Michigan. Stay dry when waves are high! pic.twitter.com/WOaieVPVDg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2024

According to the NWS, the statement applies to beaches in Cook and Lake Counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman noted that wind gusts along the lake were expected to increase Wednesday afternoon.

"This is your warning to stay away from Lake Michigan, especially later today and tonight," Roman said.

The warning comes after Lake Michigan waters saw multiple drownings and water-related incidents in recent days.

According to Roman, Wednesday was expected to see seasonal temperatures, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, but cooler along the lake. Wednesday would see some scattered showers and storms in the mid-morning hours, particularly in counties to the south.

Wednesday afternoon, there was also a chance low-end chance for isolated showers, Roman added, though most areas were expected to remain dry.

Thursday was expected to be a cooler-than-average day, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Friday, more showers and storms were expected, some with the potential to become strong, Roman said, with heavy downpours and gusty winds. High temperatures Friday were expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s, Roman added.