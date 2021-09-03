Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Shot So Far This Labor Day Weekend

At least four people, including a 4-year-old boy, have been shot in Chicago so far this Labor Day weekend, authorities said.
Here are the incidents that have been reported as of Friday night:
Friday
- A man was shot in the arm at approximately 7:27 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At approximately 8:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street, a man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was reported to be in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
- In the 3800 block of West Van Buren at approximately 8:03 p.m., a male victim was struck by gunfire to the back. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital and was said to be in good condition.
- A 4-year-old boy was shot in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue, authorities said. The boy was listed in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.