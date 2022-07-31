Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. A 25-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to Chicago police. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the second fatal shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, authorities said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached and an unknown offender fired shots toward the victim. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and died a short time later.

In a separate incident, a teen was fatally shot and a woman was injured early Sunday morning in the 4700 block of South Kedzie, police stated. The victims were stopped at a red light when shots were fired. Following the shooting, the driver continued driving and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was listed in good condition at St. Anthony’s Hospital. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

In the most recent deadly shooting, a male victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, authorities said. The victim was discovered near an alley and pronounce dead on scene. Additional information wasn’t available Sunday afternoon.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Sunday -

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the 600 block of East 51 st Street at approximately 1:44 a.m., authorities stated. The victim was driving when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm. The victim was reported to be in good condition.

Street at approximately 1:44 a.m., authorities stated. The victim was driving when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm. The victim was reported to be in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Pulaski, a 49-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a gray SUV fired shots, police stated. The victim was shot in the right leg and reported to be in good condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

In the 2300 block of West 18 th Place at approximately 2:50 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black car opened fire, authorities said. The victim was dropped off by a family member at Mount Sinai Hospital. The victim was shot in the abdomen and back and later listed in good condition.

Place at approximately 2:50 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black car opened fire, authorities said. The victim was dropped off by a family member at Mount Sinai Hospital. The victim was shot in the abdomen and back and later listed in good condition. Two men were shot at approximately 2:52 a.m. in the 13100 block of South Ellis, police stated. The victims were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired. A male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the right arm. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Kostner, a 36-year-old man was standing in an alley when an unknown man fired shots. The victim was shot in the groin and listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot at approximately 4:10 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Grand Avenue, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue, a 63-year-old man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The victim was shot in the upper back and listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the 1100 block of West 83rd Street at approximately 10:44 a.m., a 43-year-old male victim was injured in a shooting. The victim was inside a vehicle traveling westbound on 83rd Street when an unknown offender began to fire shots in his direction. The vehicle came to a stop when the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police stated. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Saturday -

In the 200 block of South Hoyne at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 33-year-old man was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the neck and was hospitalized in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was riding in a vehicle at approximately 1:39 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Union when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim was shot three times in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was said to be in good condition.

In the 1800 block of West 43rd Street at approximately 1:41 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling westbound when he observed an unknown man approach and start firing shots, according to authorities. The victim sustained a graze wound to the back and head. He self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital and was listed in good condition.

A 49-year-old man was riding his bicycle at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Ohio when an unknown offender standing on the street produced a handgun and fired shots, according to police. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 8700 block of South Halsted at approximately 3:27 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, authorities said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Two men were injured in a shooting at approximately 5:16 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 77th Street, according to authorities. The victims were traveling in a vehicle when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown person. The 23-year-old man was shot in the back and reported to be in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The second victim, 29 years old, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 1200 block of West 74th Street at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 47-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the left leg by an unknown offender, police stated. He refused medical attention.

A 22-year -old man was shot at approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Peoria, authorities stated. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

-old man was shot at approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Peoria, authorities stated. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. In the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 9:12 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the vestibule of a restaurant, police stated. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street, a 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when an occupant in a silver minivan fired shots, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and armpit. He was said to be in serious condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting on a front porch at approximately 10:43 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kildare, authorities said. According to authorities, someone in a black Chevy sedan fired shots, striking the victim in the face and leg. The victim was listed in fair condition.

In the 8200 block of South State Street, a 34-year-old man was driving northbound at approximately 9:53 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a graze wound to the head and said to be in good condition.

Friday -