Chicago Shootings

Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have died and seven others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:19 p.m. in Greater Grand Crossing. According to police, the victim was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside produced a firearm. The offender then fired shots, striking the man, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Chicago Fire Department 3 mins ago

8 Injured, 2 Seriously, in Avalon Park 3-Vehicle Crash

tinley park 13 mins ago

Man Caught On Camera Stealing Wheelchair Ramp From Suburban Family's Porch

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. The woman, along with with a 15-year-old boy and 31-year-old man, were standing outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop when they were "shot at from a distance" by an unidentified man, police said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and said to be in good condition.

The third victim, the 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was released at the scene after refusing further treatment, police said.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Friday -

  • In the 2300 block of East 80th Street at approximately 6:58 p.m., a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old man were standing outside when they were approached by an unknown offender who began firing at them, police said. Both victims sustained a gunshot wound to the back. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in good condition.
  • Three people were shot at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of 100th Street and Commercial Avenue, authorities said. The victims, all young men, were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ShootingsChicago Police DepartmentChicago Violencechicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us