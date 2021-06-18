Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have died and seven others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:19 p.m. in Greater Grand Crossing. According to police, the victim was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside produced a firearm. The offender then fired shots, striking the man, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. The woman, along with with a 15-year-old boy and 31-year-old man, were standing outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop when they were "shot at from a distance" by an unidentified man, police said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and said to be in good condition.

The third victim, the 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was released at the scene after refusing further treatment, police said.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Friday -