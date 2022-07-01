Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and at least five others have been injured so far in shootings across the city of Chicago this Fourth of July weekend, according to authorities.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was near the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the arm and head, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Friday -

