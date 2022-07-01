Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and at least five others have been injured so far in shootings across the city of Chicago this Fourth of July weekend, according to authorities.
In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was near the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the arm and head, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Here are the other shootings that have been reported:
Friday -
- At approximately 7:55 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester, a 20-year-old woman was inside a car when she sustained a graze wound to the ear, authorities said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and initially said to be in good condition.
- Four people were shot at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe. According to police, an unidentified male offender was walking when he drew a handgun and opened fire, striking several individuals. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition. A second female victim, 20 years old, was shot in the leg and reported to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police stated. He was listed in good condition. The fourth victim, a man who is approximately 25 years old, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in serious condition.