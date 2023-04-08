Chicago Police Investigating 12 Armed Robberies Targeting Postal Carriers

One dozen robberies targeting U.S. Postal Service mail carriers have occurred within the past several weeks, Chicago police said Saturday.
In each incident, one to three armed suspects approached a mail carrier on the public way and demanded by USPS keys "by threatening force," police stated in a community alert. After taking the keys, the offenders fled in a nearby vehicle. In one incident, the suspects stole a victim's vehicle by force, authorities said.
A total of 12 incidents were reported between March 2 and April 5, with the majority taking place in the afternoon hours. The suspects are said to be between 15-25 years old, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, according to police. Additionally, they have been armed with semi-automatic handguns in previous incidents.
The robberies were reported at the following dates and times:
- 1400 block of South Halsted Street - March 2 - 1:15 p.m.
- 100 block of South Leavitt Street - March 7 - 2:45 p.m.
- 7900 block of South La Salle Street - March 7 - 3:15 p.m.
- 200 block of North Wells Street - March 7 - 6:28 p.m.
- 9200 block of South Throop Street - March 14 - 12:08 p.m.
- 2200 block of West Warren Boulevard - March 15 - 2:30 p.m.
- 100 block of South Seeley Avenue - March 16 - 11:20 a.m.
- 2900 block of West Wilcox Street - March 18 - 11:30 a.m.
- 6600 block of North Hoyne Avenue - March 20 - 2:32 p.m.
- 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue - March 23 - 7:40 p.m.
- 700 block of South Claremont Avenue - April 4 - 2 p.m.
- 1500 block of South Drake Avenue - April 5 - 2:24 p.m.