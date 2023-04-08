Chicago Police Investigating 12 Armed Robberies Targeting Postal Carriers

One dozen robberies targeting U.S. Postal Service mail carriers have occurred within the past several weeks, Chicago police said Saturday.

In each incident, one to three armed suspects approached a mail carrier on the public way and demanded by USPS keys "by threatening force," police stated in a community alert. After taking the keys, the offenders fled in a nearby vehicle. In one incident, the suspects stole a victim's vehicle by force, authorities said.

A total of 12 incidents were reported between March 2 and April 5, with the majority taking place in the afternoon hours. The suspects are said to be between 15-25 years old, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, according to police. Additionally, they have been armed with semi-automatic handguns in previous incidents.

The robberies were reported at the following dates and times:

