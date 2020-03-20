Chicago

Chicago to Close Libraries and Parks Starting Saturday

Some facilities will remain open to support essential services

The city of Chicago will close its libraries and parks at 5 p.m. Saturday when a stay-at-home order goes into effect for all of Illinois.

The order, which aims to limit the spread of the coronavirus, is expected to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and continue until the end of April 7, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Libraries and parks will remain closed through the duration of the order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Some facilities may remain open to support essential services, Lightfoot added.

Although Chicago libraries and parks will be closed, the situation may be different in other parts of the state, since the decision is up to the leaders of each jurisdiction.

