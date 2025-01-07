Chicago Theatre Week: Discounted tickets to more than 100 shows go on sale

Attention theater lovers: Your chance to get affordable tickets to more than 100 Chicago shows begins Tuesday.

Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to a release. The week, which takes place Feb. 6 through 16, allows theatergoers the chance to purchase "value-priced" tickets to 28 shows across multiple Chicago venues, with prices at either $30, $15 or less, the release said.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. They will be available for sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com, with extended performances through Feb. 23.

The popular event in 2024 saw more than 18,000 tickets sold, the release said. 64 theatres participated, with 81 productions and 446 performances.

A full list of participating shows and offer details will be available when tickets go on sale Tuesday, Choose Chicago said. Below is a list of some productions expected to participate, according to organizers:

Sondra Radvanovsky in Concert – Lyric Opera

Singin’ In the Rain in Concert – Lyric Opera

A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – Drury Lane

Avaaz – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Heart Sellers – Northlight Theatre

Fool for Love – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Betrayal – Goodman Theatre

Winter Series – Hubbard Street at Harris Theater for Music and Dance

Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre and Definition Theatre

Waitress – Paramount Theatre

Salonen Conducts Bluebeard's Castle – Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Kitty James and Destiny's Trail to Oregon – The Factory Theatre

A Lie of the Mind – Raven Theatre

MFA Collaboration: Wink – Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Native Gardens – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire

Teatro Zin Zanni

Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Auditorium Theatre

Whirled News Tonight – iO Theater

The Infinite Wrench – The Neo-Futurists

Mr. Parker – Open Space Arts

Lobby Hero – Shattered Globe Theatre

The Devil’s is in the Detours – The Second City

Fun Home – Porchlight Music Theatre

The Cave – A Red Orchid Theatre

The Mannequins' Ball – Trap Door Theatre