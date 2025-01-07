Chicago Theatre Week: Discounted tickets to more than 100 shows go on sale

Attention theater lovers: Your chance to get affordable tickets to more than 100 Chicago shows begins Tuesday.
Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to a release. The week, which takes place Feb. 6 through 16, allows theatergoers the chance to purchase "value-priced" tickets to 28 shows across multiple Chicago venues, with prices at either $30, $15 or less, the release said.
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. They will be available for sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com, with extended performances through Feb. 23.
The popular event in 2024 saw more than 18,000 tickets sold, the release said. 64 theatres participated, with 81 productions and 446 performances.
A full list of participating shows and offer details will be available when tickets go on sale Tuesday, Choose Chicago said. Below is a list of some productions expected to participate, according to organizers:
Sondra Radvanovsky in Concert – Lyric Opera
Singin’ In the Rain in Concert – Lyric Opera
Local
A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – Drury Lane
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Avaaz – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Heart Sellers – Northlight Theatre
Fool for Love – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Betrayal – Goodman Theatre
Winter Series – Hubbard Street at Harris Theater for Music and Dance
Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre and Definition Theatre
Waitress – Paramount Theatre
Salonen Conducts Bluebeard's Castle – Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Kitty James and Destiny's Trail to Oregon – The Factory Theatre
A Lie of the Mind – Raven Theatre
MFA Collaboration: Wink – Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Native Gardens – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire
Teatro Zin Zanni
Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Auditorium Theatre
Whirled News Tonight – iO Theater
The Infinite Wrench – The Neo-Futurists
Mr. Parker – Open Space Arts
Lobby Hero – Shattered Globe Theatre
The Devil’s is in the Detours – The Second City
Fun Home – Porchlight Music Theatre
The Cave – A Red Orchid Theatre
The Mannequins' Ball – Trap Door Theatre