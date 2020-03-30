Chicago Suspends Collection of Bag Tax During Coronavirus Pandemic

Individuals who buy paper or plastic bags at Chicago grocery stores will still have to pay a 7-cent bag tax even though the city won't be collecting the taxes from stores until the end of April.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement that extending the date for various tax remittances, including the checkout bag tax, was one way to provide financial relief to retailers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the city said legislative action would be necessary in order for the tax to be waived all together. Retailers are still expected to continue collecting the tax, which is typically due by the 15th day of the following month.