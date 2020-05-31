Orland Park, Other Chicago Suburbs Warn Residents to be Alert, Stay Inside Amid Protests

Officials in several Chicago suburbs are warning residents to be on alert as potential protests and vandalism are being reported Sunday afternoon.

Protests are occurring near Orland Square Mall and near 159th Street and LaGrange Road, according to Orland Park police.

“The Orland Park Police Department is working to address these issues,” the statement read. “Many stores have closed for the day. Please avoid the mall area as well as 159th and LaGrange, as there is active police activity.”

Tinley Park residents are being asked to remain indoors due to “protests and civil unrest:”

In suburban New Lenox, residents received a “Nixle” alert advising them to “stay close to home and remain vigilant,” as protesters are making their way through the Lincoln-Way area.

Police in suburban Calumet City are asking residents to stay home “if at all possible” due to heightened police activity, especially near River Oaks Drive and Torrance Avenue:

Due to heightened police activity in Calumet City (especially on River Oaks Drive and Torrence Avenue) and other... Posted by The City of Calumet City on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Stay tuned to NBC 5 for all the latest details.