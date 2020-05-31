Kankakee County Officials Issue ‘Precautionary Stay-at-Home’ Advisory Amid Unconfirmed Looting Reports

Law enforcement officials in Kankakee County are issuing a “precautionary stay-at-home” advisory amid reports of looting and unrest in Chicago’s southern suburbs.

In a press release, Sheriff Mike Downey says that while no reports of lootings or shootings in Kankakee County have been verified by authorities, officials are still asking county residents to stay at home while deputies “deal with the incidents at hand:”

LE Requesting Area Residents to Temporarily Stay-At-Home https://t.co/AiXCDplDt0 pic.twitter.com/hCnSwbTy1v — Kankakee Co Sheriff (@KankakeeSheriff) May 31, 2020

“As Kankakee County begins to encounter multiple reports of civil unrest in our immediate area, law enforcement officials from police agencies county-wide are requesting area residents to temporarily stay-at-home while police deal with the incidents-at-hand,” the message read, in part. “While we are aware of multiple reports of rumors, particularly on social media, we currently have no reports of any lootings or shootings in Kankakee County, and all large-group gatherings appear to have remained peaceful at this time.”

Authorities say that there will be “additional police presence” countywide to ensure the safety of residents, and that they will provide further updates as they become available.”

The advisory comes after reports of looters near Northfield Square Mall in Bradley forced nearby shopping centers to shut down Sunday afternoon. Authorities have not confirmed whether any looting has taken place at any of the impacted locations.