Chicago suburbs implement watering restrictions amid drought conditions

Two suburban communities are implementing watering restrictions as a result of drought conditions that have gripped the Chicago area in recent weeks.

According to village officials in New Lenox, Tier 1 watering restrictions went into effect both in their community and in neighboring Mokena.

Officials cited the persistent “high temperatures and a lack of rain” as the driving force behind the decision.

According to a statement, outside watering will only be allowed on odd days for those whose address ends in an odd number, and on even days for those whose address ends in an even number.

Watering will only be permitted between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and no watering will be allowed at night until further notice, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the Chicago area is either at a “moderate” or “severe” drought level this week, with rainfall totals well below their seasonal averages and vegetation experiencing significant stress.

Adding to the problems are temperatures that have persistently been in the mid-to-upper 80s this week, and no rain is in the forecast until at least Sunday, according to officials.

Residents are being urged to only water their lawns and plants outside of the heat of the day, with morning-time waterings typically allowing the moisture to absorb into plants before it can be burned off by the sun.