Chicago suburb makes list of safest cities in US in new ranking

A Chicago suburb has once again made a list of the safest cities in the U.S., but this year, its ranking is significantly higher.

Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 30.

Last year, the Chicago suburb made the list at No. 37, but this year, it jumped up in the ranking to No. 25.

Only two other Midwest cities ranked higher than Aurora, but none made the top 20 on the list.

Madison, Wisconsin, came in at No. 22, followed by Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at No. 23.

Wallethub said its ranking looked at more than 180 cities in the country, using 42 "key indicators of safety." The group included the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

The ranking used what Wallethub said were "three key dimensions": home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety. The key indicators ranged from percentage of people fully vaccinated to assaults per capita to unemployment rates to road quality and more.

"Threats to safety in the U.S. come in many forms, from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents. People can feel unsafe in other ways, too," the group stated.

Chicago ranked with other larger Midwest cities on the list in the top 150.

The Windy City made the cut at No. 140, just under New York, which was at No. 137. Near Chicago in the ranking were Milwaukee at No. 144 and Indianapolis at No. 145.

Under the ranking, Nashua, New Hampshire, was listed as the safest city, followed by Columbia, Maryland, and south Burlington, Vermont.