Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Parade, River Dying, What to Know About 2022 Celebrations

Chicago will turn green in just a few weeks as St. Patrick's Day celebrations take over the city.

On March 12, the city will host its annual St. Patrick's Day parade starting at 12:45 p.m., as well as dye the Chicago River green that Saturday morning to honor the holiday.

The parade was canceled the past two years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dyed the river green in a surprise move the morning of what would have been the parade.

The 2022 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade theme will be "Honoring Chicagoland's Essential Workers," organizers announced.

Some cruises, like aboard Navy Pier's Seadog, will give a way to watch officials dye the Chicago River green from the water.

Navy Pier's cruise will take off at 7:45 a.m. March 12 and will play Irish music as those on the boat enjoy a front row seat for river dying. A ticket also includes two beers or bottles of water.

This year, the Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be held March 3 at 5 p.m., though tickets were sold out as of Friday.

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade will return next month after being canceled the past two years due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced.

The historic parade, which began in 1979, will travel through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods on March 13 starting at noon.