Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Organizers Release Details on Big 2022 Return

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade will return this March after being canceled the past two years due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced.

The historic parade, which began in 1979, will travel through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods on March 13 starting at noon, according reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Parade organizers told the Sun-Times that marchers will journey a one-mile route, beginning at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, organizers wrote #TraditionMarchesOn, which received over 100 reactions.

More details are expected Thursday.

Last year, the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade did not run its traditional march down Western Avenue as COVID cases continued throughout the city.

Due to public health concerns, Chicago officials did not issue any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021.

Although there was no parade last St. Patrick's Day, the South Side Irish organization found a new way to celebrate the holiday.

"Shamrock Our Blocks," a home decorating contest by the organization, encourages Chicago's South Side to dress houses, light poles and cars in St. Patrick's Day green.

In 2020, both of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled and the city's iconic river dyeing was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.