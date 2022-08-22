Chicago Sky's James Wade Named 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Chicago Sky general manager and head coach James Wade earned the 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year award Monday.

Under Wade's direction this year, the Sky capped off the best regular season in franchise history by securing a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, vying to become champions once again.

The Sky will face the No. 7 New York Liberty in a decisive game three at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn.

The honor is a credit to the duality of Wade's roles on the roster as both general manager and head coach, for which he was named the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Since Wade joined the team in 2018, the Sky have made four post-season runs, winning the championship in 2021.

Wade has also recruited WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, six-time league assists leader Courtney Vandersloot and two-time Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Allie Quigley, along with forward Emma Meesseman and rookie guard Rebekah Gardner.

The Sky finished this regular season 26-10, tied for the best record in the league, and led the WNBA in field goal percentage (48.1%) and assists (24.3 per game).

Wade was selected for the award by a voting panel comprised of league executives from each team, earning 11 votes. Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover garnered seven votes, followed by Washington Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault, who had six votes.