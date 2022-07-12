Chicago Sky's Candace Parker Debuts New Adidas Footwear Collection

Sky's Parker debuts new Adidas footwear collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker had a pretty jam-packed All-Star weekend.

The five-time All-Star unveiled the Adidas x Candace Parker Collection Part II during her Ace All-Star Party Saturday at Cindy's Rooftop in Chicago alongside WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike, Kahleah Copper, Erica Wheeler, Ruthy Hebard, Julie Allemand, Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parker also sported the footwear on-court during Sunday's 2022 WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena.

Introducing the Candace Parker Collection Part II.



Coming 🔜 this Summer. pic.twitter.com/uUfRx5RrnE — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) July 10, 2022

In Adidas Basketball's commitment to elevate women in sports, the Candace Parker Collection Part II is an example of the professionalism and the desire to give back to the game.

Parker unveiled an "Ace" collection with Adidas last September, featuring a signature Exhibit ACE PE sneaker.

Candace Parker unveils new âAceâ collection with Adidas



The collection includes three colors of her Exhibit ACE PE sneaker



Well deserved ð @brkicks pic.twitter.com/HKcrNLchhu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2021

The Candace Parker Collection Part II will be available for purchase in August with additional details provided at www.adidas.com/us/candace_parker.