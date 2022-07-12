Chicago Sky's Candace Parker Debuts New Adidas Footwear Collection

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Sky's Parker debuts new Adidas footwear collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker had a pretty jam-packed All-Star weekend.

The five-time All-Star unveiled the Adidas x Candace Parker Collection Part II during her Ace All-Star Party Saturday at Cindy's Rooftop in Chicago alongside WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike, Kahleah Copper, Erica Wheeler, Ruthy Hebard, Julie Allemand, Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parker also sported the footwear on-court during Sunday's 2022 WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena.

In Adidas Basketball's commitment to elevate women in sports, the Candace Parker Collection Part II is an example of the professionalism and the desire to give back to the game.

Parker unveiled an "Ace" collection with Adidas last September, featuring a signature Exhibit ACE PE sneaker.

Local

Lin Brehmer 27 mins ago

Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer to Take Leave of Absence in Cancer Fight

coronavirus chicago 1 hour ago

The First Thing You Should Do After COVID Diagnosis, According to Chicago's Top Doc

The Candace Parker Collection Part II will be available for purchase in August with additional details provided at www.adidas.com/us/candace_parker.

RELATED: Chicago Sky's Candace Parker inspires local youth, unveils mural

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us