It's going to be a hot week in Chicago, and with such high temperatures come some serious health risks. But if you feel yourself overheating, do you know what to do to cool down quickly?

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are among the common threats during dangerously warm conditions, and if not treated fast enough, they could lead to organ damage or possibly even death, according to medical experts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports extreme heat kills roughly 1,220 people in the U.S. each year.

Experts say there are some simple and fast ways to ensure your body cools down.

According to American Family Care, which operates several urgent care centers across the U.S. and in Illinois, there are four things in particular you can do cool down as needed:

1. Cool Your Collar

"The area of brain that regulates body temperature is the in the base of the neck area, cool this spot down and you can trick your body into feeling cooler," the medical company said.

Some ways to do this include soaking a bandana in water and wrapping it around your head or draping it over the back of your neck. You can also put an ice pack behind your head.

2. Cool Down 'Hot Spots'

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

So-called "hot spots" on your body are ones in which cooling one small location can actually help cool your entire body down.

The most notable of these are your wrists.

"Lowering the temperature in the blood of your arms can help to cool down your entire body," American Family Care said. "Blood from your arms recirculates into your body’s larger bloodstream."

The Red Cross adds that cooling ankles could also be effective.

"You can quickly cool yourself down by putting your hands and feet in cold water. Wrists and ankles have lots of pulse points where blood vessels are close to the skin, so you will cool down more quickly," the agency states.

Running your wrists under cold water for up to 30 seconds is recommended.

3. Get Peppermint

Experts say menthol can "stimulate your nerves and trick your body into thinking you are cooler when you are overheated."

Mint contains menthol, which means things like peppermint lotion or a spray bottle of water mixed with peppermint oil can help you.

Where should you put it? You can rub the lotion on your skin or spray parts of your body, particularly places like your neck or forehead to cool off.

4. Eat Water

No, this isn't a typo and that wasn't supposed to say "drink."

Eating foods that have a high water content can help fight dehydration and ensure you are consuming enough water throughout the day.

Eating certain fruits and vegetables that contain more than 90% water can also help replenish electrolytes you may be losing via your sweat.

So which foods can do this? According to American Family Care, some options include:

Celery

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Cauliflower

Strawberries

Snap Peas

Now that you know some unexpected ways to cool your body down, it's also important to know the signs of when your body is beginning to overheat.

"The mistake people make is they aren't aware of their symptoms," Dr. Trevor Lewis, the chair of Emergency Medicine at Cook County Health, told NBC Chicago last summer.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps can all occur during periods of extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. However, all three may present different symptoms.

For example, those with heat stroke often exhibit red, hot and dry skin, with no sweat, the CDC says. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, the CDC says, includes heavy sweating.

Heat Stroke Symptoms

The most serious heat-related illness, heat stroke, can cause permanent disability or death if not treated. According to the CDC, heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. If heat stroke does occur, a person's body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes.

The following are symptoms of heat stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If you think heat stroke is a possibility and you notice symptoms -- call 911 immediately.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

Less dangerous than heat stroke, heat exhaustion occurs when your body can’t cool itself through sweating, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It often presents with symptoms such as:

muscle cramps

headaches

dizziness

weakness

fatigue

nausea

vomiting

Certain factors make one more susceptible to contracting heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, activity level and age. According to Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic, babies, children and older adults are at greatest risk for both heat exhaustion and heat exhaust.

If you suspect heat exhaustion, it's crucial that you get out of the elements as quickly as possible.

You should take steps to bring down your body temperature, such as rehydrating, immersing yourself in a tub of cold water and applying ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin. For the best chance o

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps can all occur during periods of extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. However, all three may present different symptoms.

For example, those with heat stroke often exhibit red, hot and dry skin, with no sweat, the CDC says. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, the CDC says, includes heavy sweating.

Heat Stroke Symptoms

The most serious heat-related illness, heat stroke, can cause permanent disability or death if not treated. According to the CDC, heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. If heat stroke does occur, a person's body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes.

The following are symptoms of heat stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If you think heat stroke is a possibility and you notice symptoms -- call 911 immediately.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

Less dangerous than heat stroke, heat exhaustion occurs when your body can’t cool itself through sweating, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It often presents with symptoms such as:

muscle cramps

headaches

dizziness

weakness

fatigue

nausea

vomiting

Certain factors make one more susceptible to contracting heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, activity level and age. According to Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic, babies, children and older adults are at greatest risk for both heat exhaustion and heat exhaust.

If you suspect heat exhaustion, it's crucial that you get out of the elements as quickly as possible.

You should take steps to bring down your body temperature, such as rehydrating, immersing yourself in a tub of cold water and applying ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin. For the best chance of avoiding illness, drink plenty of water, take breaks if you'll be outside for a long time and get to a cool area immediately if you notice signs of heat exhaustion, according to the article.

Chicago Weather Forecast

Monday is expected to be a muggy and hot day, continuing a long stretch of 90-degree temperatures and even higher heat indices, the NBC 5 storm Team said.

MORE: Chicago's public pools will open for the season on Monday – with a major change

"Every single day this week will feature temperatures in the 90s and high humidity as well," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

The forecast Monday across the Chicago area calls for a high temperature of 96 degrees -- which could tie the record for the Chicago area, set in 1957, Roman said.

Hot and muggy conditions will continue this week with peak heat indices approaching and even exceeding 100 degrees at times. Periodic chances for showers and storms are also expected over the next few days, but most hours should be dry. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/RGE9OXuj0b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 17, 2024

"No lakefront cooling today," Roman stressed.

Additionally, humidity levels Monday will straddle the line between "muggy" and "extreme," Roman added, noting dewpoint temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Hot and humid conditions are expected each day this week. If spending time outside, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take breaks in the shade or indoors! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/dz1KAQDMFv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 17, 2024

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate," Roman warned.

MORE: As temperatures soar, here's how to protect yourself from heat-related illness

Monday could also see isolated afternoon storms as the day heats up, Roman said.

"There's a low-end chance for a storm with the heating of the day," Roman said. "Not everyone will see it."

Locations that do see storms could see quick, heavy downpours, Roman said.

Temperatures in 90s and isolated storm chances will continue through the rest of the week, Roman said, with relief not arriving until the weekend as a cold front passes through.

At that time, more showers and storm chances are expected, Roman said, with temperatures dipping back down into the mid 80s Sunday.