‘Multiple' people shot in Grand Crossing; roads blocked off, large police presence reported

A police investigation is underway after "multiple" people were shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Thursday.

The incident took place in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn, the Chicago Fire Department said. According to CFD, "multiple" people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

According to CFD, three pediatric patients and one adult were transported in red condition. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene, CFD said.

NBC 5's Jenn Schanz reported the scene remained active Thursday morning, with a large police presence setting up a perimeter. Ambulances and police cars were on scene, and officers could be seen going door-to-door gathering evidence.

We’re working to learn more about a shooting investigation in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood near 71st & Woodlawn.



Officials say some of the victims are juveniles @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/LGXxF8uueF — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzNBC) July 4, 2024

Chicago police are expected to provide an update on the incident Thursday morning. The press conference will be streamed in the player above once it begins.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.