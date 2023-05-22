Chicagoans Alarmed After 9 Robberies Reported in 1-Hour Span on City's Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating after a number of armed robberies occurred in just over a one-hour span Sunday morning.

A total of nine attacks happened in the Bucktown, West Town, Logan Square and Avondale neighborhoods. In one instance, a victim was hit on the head with an offender’s gun. Police are asking residents to be vigilant as the suspects still haven't been caught.

“Try not to go out past 9 p.m…umm…never get involved in confrontation."

That’s how Bucktown resident Oliver Giles tries to stay safe in his neighborhood. NBC Chicago caught up with him while he was on a run with his dog. Giles said he was unaware that he was near where one of the nine robberies occurred a day earlier.

“It’s not something you think about too much,” said Giles. “You never think it’s going to be you do you? Stories like that always give you a pause for thought, make you think and try to plan ahead.”

The nine armed robberies happened within an hour starting at 12:27 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Webster Avenue. Just three minutes later in the 1200 block of North Damen Avenue, another incident alarmed one couple we spoke with.

“It’s scary!” said Ernesto Palacios. “We gotta look out! We gotta look out! We gotta be aware! Look everywhere! 360 view!”

The couple says they're not taking any chances and are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves.

“I carry a knife with me just in case anyone tries to rob me or do anything to me because I’m a girl so it’s different!” said Hana Angel.

“I’m trying to get my concealed carry!” said Palacios.

The crime spree continued until at least 1:30 a.m. In each incident, four armed male suspects, believed to be 15 to 21 years old wearing black hoodies and black ski masks, approached their victims, pointed weapons and demanded their personal belongings.

As a result of the violence, Angel and Palacios have changed how they move around the city.

“We try to carry as little as possible,” they said. “I’m out with just my wallet. Just credit cards, debit cards. No cash! You got no cash, they give up.”

If you find yourself in such a situation, police say to remain calm, call 911 immediately and remember any description of the suspects. Meanwhile, if you know anything about these incidents from early Sunday morning, you can submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.