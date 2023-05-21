Police Seek Suspects Responsible for 9 Robberies in 1-Hour Span on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are trying to track down the individuals responsible for nine robberies in just over an hour span Sunday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Police issued a community alert on Sunday afternoon, saying a total of nine robberies were reported between 12:27 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. In each incident, four male suspects approached the victims, pointed weapons and demanded personal property such as wallets, cash, phones, laptops and handbags. In one incident, a victim was struck in the head by an offender's gun, police said.

The robberies were reported at the following times and locations:

2000 block of West Webster Avenue - 12:27 a.m.

1200 block of North Damen Avenue - 12:30 a.m.

2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue - 1 a.m.

2200 block of West Webster Avenue - 1:03 a.m.

2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue - 1:05 a.m.

2900 block of West Armitage Avenue - 1:08 a.m.

3000 block of North Kimball Avenue - 1:15 a.m.

3200 block of North Elston Avenue - 1:26 a.m.

3100 block of North California Avenue - 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who may have information about the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.