Chicago restaurant among ‘best new ramen spots' according to Yelp

If you’re looking for a great new place to get your ramen fix, a Chicago restaurant has been ranked as one of the best new spots in the U.S. for the dish, according to Yelp.

According to the ranking, which was released this week, Rudy’s Ramen in the Wicker Park neighborhood is among the best new spots in the country for ramen lovers.

The restaurant’s menu is praised as “thoughtfully crafted,” with the website praising the Tonkotsu ramen, which comes with char siu pork and ajitama egg, and the Spicy Miso.

According to Yelp, the website’s data team looked at business ratings and the volume of reviews they received after an opening date of Feb. 1, 2023 or later.

Youta Ramen, located in Mineola, New York and Ramen Boys in Las Vegas were named the top-two new ramen restaurants in the United States by the ranking.

The lone other Midwestern entry on the list was KC Craft Ramen, located in Overland Park, Kansas.

More information on Rudy’s Ramen, located at 1146 North Milwaukee Avenue, can be found on its website.