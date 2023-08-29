See inside this ‘Barbie' house hitting the market in Wisconsin for $1.1M

Who needs Barbie's mansion when you can have Barbie's Victorian castle?

A bright pink-painted home in the historic downtown of Hudson, Wisconsin, has officially hit the market for $1.1 million.

Inside, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,611-square-foot home features even more pink paint, Barbie-themed décor and a number of other unique furnishings.

According to the listing from Jenni Martin and associates with Edina Realty, the "majestic" home is currently used as an Airbnb, "but can easily be converted to a stately residence, or owner-occupied rental."

In addition to its Barbie theme, the home also boasts its original stained glass windows and has two full kitchens, both a formal and informal dining space, original woodwork and a hot tub and swimming pool.

See images inside below:

