Real Estate

See inside this ‘Barbie' house hitting the market in Wisconsin for $1.1M

A bright pink-painted home in the historic downtown of Hudson, Wisconsin, has officially hit the market for $1.1 million

Jenni Martin/Edina Realty

Who needs Barbie's mansion when you can have Barbie's Victorian castle?

A bright pink-painted home in the historic downtown of Hudson, Wisconsin, has officially hit the market for $1.1 million.

Inside, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,611-square-foot home features even more pink paint, Barbie-themed décor and a number of other unique furnishings.

According to the listing from Jenni Martin and associates with Edina Realty, the "majestic" home is currently used as an Airbnb, "but can easily be converted to a stately residence, or owner-occupied rental."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to its Barbie theme, the home also boasts its original stained glass windows and has two full kitchens, both a formal and informal dining space, original woodwork and a hot tub and swimming pool.

See images inside below:

See inside this ‘Barbie' house hitting the market in Wisconsin

Local

FEMA 2 hours ago

List of FEMA's Cook County disaster recovery centers for those impacted by Chicago flooding

3 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Partly Sunny, Few Storms Possible

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us