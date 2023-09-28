A pair of rare, historic Frank Lloyd Wright houses hit the market, but with a catch

A pair of historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes are now on the market in a rare listing, but there's a catch.

The homes are being sold together as one package.

The unique Usonian-style houses in Galesburg, Michigan, designed by the famous architect, have been restored and are part of a grouping of four Wright homes in what has been known as a The Acres.

Originally, The Acres were expected to be a group of 21 homes, only five were built, four of which were designed by Wright himself.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The homes for sale now include the Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein House and the Eric and Pat Pratt House, named after the original owners.

The dual listing currently sits at $4.5 million.

"Once in a generation opportunity and truly remarkable offering," the listing from Victoria Krause Schutte of @properties and Fred Taber of Jaqua Realtors states. "We are thrilled to present, not one, but two iconic, neighboring Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Usonian homes. Never in the history of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture have two neighboring homes been offered, together, in one sale."

The current owners of the home restored the properties between 2016 and 2021, "leaving the original footprint untouched," according to the realtors. The restoration included updating the electrical and plumbing.

“These homes are restored with an eye for detail, and exactly as they were designed to be – they are art pieces as much as they are living spaces,” Schutte said in a statement. “This is an incredibly unique opportunity to own a piece of architectural history and become a custodian of Frank Lloyd Wright’s extraordinary vision.”

See inside and more details on each home below:

The Eppstein House

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, the Eppstein House boasts 2,250 square feet and includes classic Wright features like an open floor plan. built-in furniture, expansive windows and floor-to-ceiling glass that opens to one of three terraces.

The Pratt House

With a "restored mahogany exterior, the Pratt House has 2,200 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an entertainment space and more. There are 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and several outdoor terraces.

Photos: undefined