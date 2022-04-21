cannabis

Chicago Ranks High on List of ‘Best Weed Cities'

The report took marijuana legality and prices, as well as number of Taco Bells and music festivals, into its consideration

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Planta de marihuana

Chicago rises from the smoke as one of the best cities for marijuana use. 

Real Estate Witch gathered data to curate its “Best Weed Cities” ranking and situated Chicago at 15th place.

The ranking analyzed several variables, including the legality of marijuana, price of high-quality marijuana and number of dispensaries, Taco Bells, music festivals and hiking trails in the city.

Although Chicago isn’t necessarily known for its cannabis tourism, the report detailed that the city has an abundance of activities to do while smoking.  

Compared to the average city studied, Chicago has 28% more hiking trails and 49% more music festivals. The city also has two Taco Bells per 100,000 residents, according to the report. 

The study also noted that the state record for recreational marijuana sales sits at $128 million after it was set during Lollapalooza in 2021. 

Among the list's top five cities, Denver placed first, while Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and San Jose followed in line.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in 18 states and the District of Columbia, and legal for medical use in 35 states. 

