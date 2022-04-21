Chicago Ranks High on List of ‘Best Weed Cities'

Chicago rises from the smoke as one of the best cities for marijuana use.

Real Estate Witch gathered data to curate its “Best Weed Cities” ranking and situated Chicago at 15th place.

The ranking analyzed several variables, including the legality of marijuana, price of high-quality marijuana and number of dispensaries, Taco Bells, music festivals and hiking trails in the city.

Although Chicago isn’t necessarily known for its cannabis tourism, the report detailed that the city has an abundance of activities to do while smoking.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Compared to the average city studied, Chicago has 28% more hiking trails and 49% more music festivals. The city also has two Taco Bells per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

The study also noted that the state record for recreational marijuana sales sits at $128 million after it was set during Lollapalooza in 2021.

Among the list's top five cities, Denver placed first, while Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and San Jose followed in line.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in 18 states and the District of Columbia, and legal for medical use in 35 states.