Chicago Ranked Top US City for Bed Bugs for 3rd Year in a Row

Chicago is still no. 1 - but it probably doesn't want to be in this case.

The city has once again held its crown as the city with the most bed bugs for a third consecutive year, according to Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List.

Released on Monday, the list shows New York and Philadelphia in second and third place, respectively. This remains consistent with the company's 2022 findings.

Some cities saw massive jumps over the past year. Los Angeles (#5) is one, rising seven spots and into the top five. Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) both moved up four spots in the rankings.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Nearby Champaign, Illinois, also climbed the list, moving from No. 13 last year to No. 11. Peoria, Illinois, however, did the opposite. The city moved down three spots from last year, ranking No. 48 on the 2023 list.

Bed bugs are red to dark brown in color, 3/16 inches long, and mostly come out of hiding at night when humans are sleeping. They can travel very easily, as they cling to personal items, and are known for rapid population growth. Additionally, they are hematophagous, meaning blood is their only food source, according to Orkin.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in a statement. “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Orkin provided tips for homeowners and travelers to prevent bed bugs.

Their full Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List can be found below: