Chicago Radar: Track Snow as It Moves Across Illinois, Northwest Indiana

Snowfall is accumulating across the Chicago area, making for dangerous travel conditions and leading to some of the biggest totals seen so far this year.
The system is expected to peak during the morning hours Wednesday but a winter weather advisory remains in effect across the area through the evening hours.
Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar.
