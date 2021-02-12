Chicago Public Schools to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Sites for Teachers and Staff

Four vaccination sites solely focused on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago Public Schools teachers and staff will open next week, the district announced Friday, as it moves forward with plans to welcome thousands more students back to the classroom.

Earlier this week, as part of an "expedited vaccination opportunity," CPS offered 2,000 doses of the vaccine to pre-K, cluster staff and those who weren't granted an accommodation, but reside with vulnerable family members, according to a news release.

In accordance with the framework approved under an agreement that brought an end to the in-person learning dispute with the Chicago Teachers Union, pre-K and cluster program students and teachers returned to the classroom Thursday. Elementary students and staff are expected to return to school buildings in the following weeks.

Each week 1,500 doses of the vaccine will be administered at the new vaccination sites, which be located at the following CPS facilities:

Chicago Vocational High School - 2100 E. 87th St.

Clark High School - 5101 W. Harrison St.

Clemente High School - 1147 N. Western Ave.

Roosevelt High School - 3436 W. Wilson Ave.

In partnership with the Chicago Department of Public Health, vaccinations have been given to more than 7,500 staff members, CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson stated in the news release.

“Widespread vaccination and an expanded surveillance testing program are critical components of our strategy to safely reopen as we phase in tens of thousands of staff and students in the coming weeks," Jackson said.

All education workers in Illinois are eligible to be vaccinated in the state's current phase of vaccinations, Phase 1B which began last month.

The CPS vaccination sites slated to open next week will be managed by Innovative Care, the district's health care partner, and the hours of operation will be structured around employees' work schedules with the goal of "minimizing learning and work disruptions."

Employees will be notified about appointment availability as determined by CPS' equity-based priority list. If an employee misses their chance to sign up, an additional opportunity will be made available at a later date.

With the hope of vaccinating employees quickly, the district has also partnered with several health care entities to make appointments available.