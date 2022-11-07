Yes, Same-Day Voter Registration in Illinois Exists, and Here's How to Do It

Tuesday is Election Day across the country and in Illinois, and while most residents have their registrations taken care of, there may be unregistered voters who may still wish to cast ballots.

Fortunately for those voters, Illinois is one of the states that offers same-day voter registration, and the process is a relatively simple one.

Step One:

To start with, voters will need to check to see what locations in their respective communities or counties offer same-day registration. Not all polling places are staffed with officials who are able to register voters and give them ballots, according to election officials.

To help with that, the Illinois State Board of Elections offers voters an online tool that will allow them to find locations that offer same-day registration. All voters have to do is select the 2022 General Election, then select which county they live in, and they will be given a list of options to choose from.

For example, Cook County offers same-day voter registration at all of its polling places. Voters will need to find their polling place in order to take advantage of the program, but that can also be done on the BOE’s website.

Cook County also has two different satellite voting stations where all residents can register and vote on Election Day. Those are located at the Cook County building at 69 West Washington Street on the Chicago Pedway, and at Union Station at 225 South Canal Street.

Step Two:

Once voters locate the polling place where they can register and cast ballots, the next step is to have the right materials to do so.

While Illinois does not have a voter ID law, voters choosing to register and vote on Election Day will need to bring two forms of identification to the polling place.

According to officials, those forms of identification can include a photo ID, a utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a lease or mortgage, a student ID, or any other government document.

Voters also must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day, and must be a resident of their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election, according to Illinois state law.

Step Three:

Cast your ballots! NBC Chicago has a breakdown of how your ballot will be laid out this Election Day, along with a tool to find which Congressional, statewide and General Assembly races will be on the ballot for your community.