Trump birthright citizenship order dealt setback on busy day for administration

It was another busy day for President Donald Trump’s administration, as he suffered a setback in a lawsuit against his birthright citizenship executive order.

The setback was the first for his administration, and came when a judge issued a restraining order against his executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children whose parents are in the country without authorization.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was one of four law enforcement officials to join in on a lawsuit filed against the executive order, and issued a statement following the decision by U.S. District Judge John Coughenour.

“We are pleased that the court has granted our request for a temporary restraining order, blocking what the judge correctly characterized as President Trump’s ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ executive order that sought to redefine birthright citizenship,” he said in a statement. “The right of an individual born in this country to be a citizen of this country was enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution more than 150 years ago following the Civil War. No president has the authority to override the Constitution. Period.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also praised the decision, saying in a social media post Trump “doesn’t have the power to rewrite the Constitution with a simple stroke of his Sharpie.”

During the hearing, Coughenour told Justice Department lawyers the directive was “blatantly unconstitutional” and that the wording of the order “boggles the mind,” according to Associated Press reporters in the courtroom.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 6.

Trump vowed an appeal of the ruling, but he also faces lawsuits in Massachusetts, with 18 different attorneys general signing off on another suit against the executive order, which Trump signed on his first day in office.

Attorneys argued that the order violated the 14th Amendment, which guarantees those born in the United States automatic citizenship. Trump is seeking to remove that guarantee from children born to parents who are in the country without authorization.

Trump took more executive action on Thursday, including an executive order declassifying documents pertaining to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

It is expected that documents in the killings will become public in coming weeks.

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” the order read, according to reporting by The Hill.

Trump’s order could put an end to some long-standing questions surrounding the assassinations, all of which occurred more than a half-century ago

The attorney general and the director of national intelligence are ordered to present a plan within two weeks to release the records pertaining to the JFK assassination, which has long been the subject of scrutiny and even conspiracy theories.

Another order issued Thursday would remove policies that “act as barriers to American (Artificial Intelligence) innovation,” according to the White House.

The order directs federal officials to seek out and review previous orders pertaining to the development of AI, with those orders having been issued by former President Joe Biden.

Professor Bamshad Mobasher, the director of DePaul’s AI Institute, warns that threats will come about from the technology regardless of who is in the White House.

“There’s an arms race, almost a wild west of AI development right now,” he said. “I think sooner or later we’re going to need to have some standards.”

On his first full day back in office, President Donald Trump invited the leaders of SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle to announce the creation of a new company called Stargate.

Trump came into office promising to crack down on immigration-related issues, and U.S. immigration agents participated in a raid of a Newark, New Jersey worksite on Thursday night, with the city’s mayor said involved the detention of a U.S. military veteran, among others.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said during the incident Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failed to produce a warrant during the incident.

"[ICE] agents raided a local establishment in the City of Newark, detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant," the mayor said in a statement to NBC New York. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

ICE later issued a statement, saying agents "may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today."

The incident raises further questions about forthcoming immigration operations pushed by the Trump administration.

In response to fears of such actions, school officials in several Chicago suburbs, including Waukegan, are seeking to educate residents and students about their rights when it comes to attending school, and what information is ultimately shared with law enforcement.

No large-scale operations have yet been undertaken in Chicago, though Trump and other supporters have often targeted Chicago as a potential area of focus for their immigration enforcement efforts.