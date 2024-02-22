Tax increase could be in store for Illinois residents as part of Gov. Pritzker's budget

A provision in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker could result in a higher tax bill for most of the state’s residents.

According to the text of the budget, Pritzker is proposing that the state increase its exemption allowance to $2,550 for Tax Year 2024.

Since that increase is less than what was originally called for due to inflation, the action would result in deposits of an estimated $93 million into the state’s general fund, according to the budget.

The “exemption allowance” is a standard deduction for Illinois taxpayers that is designed to reduce adjusted gross income, according to state officials.

The deduction for tax year 2023 clocked in at $2,425, according to the state’s Department of Revenue. That number was lower than the $2,625 that it was originally supposed to be, with the number determined by fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

State officials had paused that automatic inflation-tied increase, but were going to allow it to resume in 2024, which would have increased the exemption to $2,775.

Instead, Pritzker’s plan would mean that the exemption would be $225 smaller than originally intended, which could result in a small increase in tax bills for state residents because of increases to their taxable income.

State Republicans have blasted the move, arguing that it unfairly targets low and middle-income residents.

“This is going to hit low-income and middle-income families, and it is a tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader John Curran told WBEZ. “If the legislature does not go along with this, people will get a greater tax savings with the current existing law than what the governor has proposed.”

WBEZ reported that the originally scheduled increase to the standard exemption would have saved families an estimated $69.

Unlike the federal tax code, which uses a progressive system to determine the rate at which income is taxed, Illinois’ state income tax is a flat 4.95% across the board. There are ways to reduced taxable income at the state level, including an Earned Income Tax Credit and other methods.

Taxpayers who earn more than $64,000 are not eligible for that EITC, while taxpayers who earn more than $250,000 are not eligible for the exemption allowance.